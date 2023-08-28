July 17
Stephen & Michelle Banker, 567 Woodland Dr., roof
Loriana Fiorenzi, 1224 10th Ave. N., electrical
Patricia Stone, 718 14th Ave. S., fence/shed/retaining wall
Michael and D’Anne Kroemer, 1650 7th Ave. S., deck/porch, fence/shed/retaining wall
JaJimmy of Clinton, plumbing, interior remodel
Bobbi Hehlke, 425 1st Ave., siding
Gail Devereaux, 814 13th Ave. N. B6, water heater
July 18
Marcia Heath, 1000 Briarcliff Ln., water heater
Henry and Jessica Fernandez, 2301 13th Ave. N., furnace
Jack Bear Properties, 614 S. 5th St., siding
City of Clinton, no address listed, electrical
Jason and Lisa Wheat, 2738 N. 11th St., exterior remodel
Gary and Margaret Bicker, 2030 16th St. NW, deck/porch
July 19
Robert and Laura Whitley, 1042 15th Ave. S., water heater
Matthew and Julie Broadrick, 1925 14th Ave. S., new accessory building
Randy and Wendy Ellinwood, 602 Argyle Ct., water heater
Rodney and Thea Ruden, 1231 Willadsen Ct., water heater
Kenneth Shirley, 2419 S. 18th St., water heater
David and Kathryn Redding, Hillcrest Dr., furnace
Rock Tenn, 2301 S. 21st St., furnace
Kent and Natalie Kristensen, 1506 12th Ave. N., furnace
Midwest Pets for Life, 129 4th Ave. S., roof
Jacob DeMotta, 1522 N. 3rd St., pool/hot tub
Lerup Assets, 315 2nd Ave. S., roof
July 20
Marsha Laurion, 1034 8th Ave. N., roof
National Mortgage Assoc., 1717 N. 3rd St., roof
Rodney and Kathy Jensen, 2417 Pershing Blvd., roof
John and Debbie Spitzer, 707 10th Ave. S., deck/porch
S. Manon, 614 8th Ave. S., exterior remodel
Monis Ramnath, 904 Pleasant Valley Ln., interior remodel
Christopher Moe, 540 8th Ave. S., electrical
July 21
Jolene Snodgrass, 122 S. 6th St., roof
Donald and Susan Byers, 240 S. Bluff Blvd., exterior remodel
Mary Ward, 535 9th Ave. S., furnace
James and Clizbe Patti, 4031 Valley Oaks Dr., furnace
Lois Reafsnider, 825 N. 4th St., furnace
Joe Carstensen, 733 4th Ave. S., deck/porch
William Kurokawa, 1156 8th Ave. S., fence/shed/retaining wall
Jagmohan Singh, 2801 N. 4th St., roof
Danica Baker, 223 8th Ave. N., electrical
Keith and Patricia Schrader, 101 Prairie View Ct., fence/shed/retaining wall
July 31
Michael and Stacy Leonard, 1800 5th Ave. S., electrical
John and Nancy Rose, 1600 S. Bluff Blvd., renovation
Penelope Smith, 825 5th Ave. N., deck/porch
August 1
Investments LLC, 130 6th Ave. S., interior remodel
Andrew Spooner, 932 S. 10th St., roof
Clinton Sewage Treatment Plant, 1901 Beaver Channel Parkway, renovation
Donna and Clifford May, 2740 S. 17th St., water heater
American Tower, 2301 S. 14th St., cell tower
Byron and Deborah DeWeerdt, 1104 27th Ave. N., water heater
Eagle Rise Development, 2810 N. 4th St., roof
Roger and Maureen Burgess, 2208 Garfield St., water heater
Wendy Nass, 240 S. 14th St., water heater
Logan Housenga, 615 18th Ave. N., roof
August 2
Thomas and Velvet Isenhour, 1038 College Ave., roof
William and Joyce King, 1107 Jefferies Dr., water heater
Sharon Rursch, 1214 14th Ave. S., fence/shed/retaining wall
Jamie Niebrugge, 244 Myra Pl., roof
Rebecca Peck, 3230 Tower Ct., water heater
Michael Harrison, 1712 9th St. NW, furnace
August 3
Ashley Wagoner, 644 3rd Ave. S., furnace
Nancy Busse, 3532 Pershing Blvd., addition
Jeanne Scott, 647 13th Ave. NW, deck/porch
August 4
Jeffrey and Sharon Niebuhr, 284 33 Ave. N., siding
Terrence and Diane Doyle, 317 7th Ave. N., furnace, water heater
Suzanne Matje, 2306 Lafayette Terr., furnace
Joyce Krogman, 1100 Woodlawn Ave., water heater
Joseph and Anne Leonard, 2926 N. 4th St., water heater
Rhonda Honolka, 1128 Pershing Blvd., water heater
Andrew and Catherine Eberhart, 723 Orchard Ln., water heater
Lerup Assets, 3027 Cleveland St., water heater
Keystone Inc., 741 10th Ave. S., water heater
Jedediah Cheramy, 765 13th Ave. S., water heater
