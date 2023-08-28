July 17

Stephen & Michelle Banker, 567 Woodland Dr., roof

Loriana Fiorenzi, 1224 10th Ave. N., electrical

Patricia Stone, 718 14th Ave. S., fence/shed/retaining wall

Michael and D’Anne Kroemer, 1650 7th Ave. S., deck/porch, fence/shed/retaining wall

JaJimmy of Clinton, plumbing, interior remodel

Bobbi Hehlke, 425 1st Ave., siding

Gail Devereaux, 814 13th Ave. N. B6, water heater

July 18

Marcia Heath, 1000 Briarcliff Ln., water heater

Henry and Jessica Fernandez, 2301 13th Ave. N., furnace

Jack Bear Properties, 614 S. 5th St., siding

City of Clinton, no address listed, electrical

Jason and Lisa Wheat, 2738 N. 11th St., exterior remodel

Gary and Margaret Bicker, 2030 16th St. NW, deck/porch

July 19

Robert and Laura Whitley, 1042 15th Ave. S., water heater

Matthew and Julie Broadrick, 1925 14th Ave. S., new accessory building

Randy and Wendy Ellinwood, 602 Argyle Ct., water heater

Rodney and Thea Ruden, 1231 Willadsen Ct., water heater

Kenneth Shirley, 2419 S. 18th St., water heater

David and Kathryn Redding, Hillcrest Dr., furnace

Rock Tenn, 2301 S. 21st St., furnace

Kent and Natalie Kristensen, 1506 12th Ave. N., furnace

Midwest Pets for Life, 129 4th Ave. S., roof

Jacob DeMotta, 1522 N. 3rd St., pool/hot tub

Lerup Assets, 315 2nd Ave. S., roof

July 20

Marsha Laurion, 1034 8th Ave. N., roof

National Mortgage Assoc., 1717 N. 3rd St., roof

Rodney and Kathy Jensen, 2417 Pershing Blvd., roof

John and Debbie Spitzer, 707 10th Ave. S., deck/porch

S. Manon, 614 8th Ave. S., exterior remodel

Monis Ramnath, 904 Pleasant Valley Ln., interior remodel

Christopher Moe, 540 8th Ave. S., electrical

July 21

Jolene Snodgrass, 122 S. 6th St., roof

Donald and Susan Byers, 240 S. Bluff Blvd., exterior remodel

Mary Ward, 535 9th Ave. S., furnace

James and Clizbe Patti, 4031 Valley Oaks Dr., furnace

Lois Reafsnider, 825 N. 4th St., furnace

Joe Carstensen, 733 4th Ave. S., deck/porch

William Kurokawa, 1156 8th Ave. S., fence/shed/retaining wall

Jagmohan Singh, 2801 N. 4th St., roof

Danica Baker, 223 8th Ave. N., electrical

Keith and Patricia Schrader, 101 Prairie View Ct., fence/shed/retaining wall

July 31

Michael and Stacy Leonard, 1800 5th Ave. S., electrical

John and Nancy Rose, 1600 S. Bluff Blvd., renovation

Penelope Smith, 825 5th Ave. N., deck/porch

August 1

Investments LLC, 130 6th Ave. S., interior remodel

Andrew Spooner, 932 S. 10th St., roof

Clinton Sewage Treatment Plant, 1901 Beaver Channel Parkway, renovation

Donna and Clifford May, 2740 S. 17th St., water heater

American Tower, 2301 S. 14th St., cell tower

Byron and Deborah DeWeerdt, 1104 27th Ave. N., water heater

Eagle Rise Development, 2810 N. 4th St., roof

Roger and Maureen Burgess, 2208 Garfield St., water heater

Wendy Nass, 240 S. 14th St., water heater

Logan Housenga, 615 18th Ave. N., roof

August 2

Thomas and Velvet Isenhour, 1038 College Ave., roof

William and Joyce King, 1107 Jefferies Dr., water heater

Sharon Rursch, 1214 14th Ave. S., fence/shed/retaining wall

Jamie Niebrugge, 244 Myra Pl., roof

Rebecca Peck, 3230 Tower Ct., water heater

Michael Harrison, 1712 9th St. NW, furnace

August 3

Ashley Wagoner, 644 3rd Ave. S., furnace

Nancy Busse, 3532 Pershing Blvd., addition

Jeanne Scott, 647 13th Ave. NW, deck/porch

August 4

Jeffrey and Sharon Niebuhr, 284 33 Ave. N., siding

Terrence and Diane Doyle, 317 7th Ave. N., furnace, water heater

Suzanne Matje, 2306 Lafayette Terr., furnace

Joyce Krogman, 1100 Woodlawn Ave., water heater

Joseph and Anne Leonard, 2926 N. 4th St., water heater

Rhonda Honolka, 1128 Pershing Blvd., water heater

Andrew and Catherine Eberhart, 723 Orchard Ln., water heater

Lerup Assets, 3027 Cleveland St., water heater

Keystone Inc., 741 10th Ave. S., water heater

Jedediah Cheramy, 765 13th Ave. S., water heater

