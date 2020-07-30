Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Antipasto salad, garlic cheddar cornbread and banana.
Tuesday
Cold tuna macaroni salad, grape tomatoes and Mandarin orange Jello.
Wednesday
Frozen meal.
Thursday
Chicken salad sandwich, kidney bean salad and apple cinnamon coffee cake.
Friday
Tuna salad sandwich, cottage cheese, cucumber and tomato salad and fresh fruit cup.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
