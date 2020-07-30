Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Antipasto salad, garlic cheddar cornbread and banana.

Tuesday

Cold tuna macaroni salad, grape tomatoes and Mandarin orange Jello.

Wednesday

Frozen meal.

Thursday

Chicken salad sandwich, kidney bean salad and apple cinnamon coffee cake.

Friday

Tuna salad sandwich, cottage cheese, cucumber and tomato salad and fresh fruit cup.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

