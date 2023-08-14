Adv Auto Parts 71.11
Abbott Labs 106.10
ADM 84.94
Ameriprise 344.07
AutoZone, Inc. 2,517.17
Boeing 236.71
Bank of America 30.93
BP PLC ADR 36.68
ConAgra Foods 30.90
Caterpillar 284.54
Clorox 160.17
Chevron Texaco 164.03
Darling Int'l. 65.86
Deere & Co. 437.64
Dollar General 163.58
Walt Disney Co. 88.81
Ennis Business Forms 22.02
Eaton Corp. 219.04
Exelon 40.08
Fastenal 57.75
General Electric 115.55
Goodyear Tire 13.08
Harley Davidson 34.76
Hewlett Packard 17.60
IBM 141.91
International Paper 34.70
Illinois Tool Works 238.95
JP Morgan 55.66
Johnson & Johnson 173.44
Kohl's 27.78
Alliant Energy 51.11
McDonald's Corp. 288.81
Merck & Co. 108.91
Microsoft 324.04
Pepisco 183.62
Pfizer 36.07
Principal Financial 77.71
Proctor & Gamble 155.79
Prudential 95.14
Sherwin Williams 276.63
Target 129.42
Tyson Foods 54.41
Texas Instruments 170.48
Union Pacific 229.80
US Bancorp 38.72
US Cellular 40.16
Verizon 33.56
Williams. Co. 35.03
Wal-Mart 160.00
