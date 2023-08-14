Adv Auto Parts  71.11

Abbott Labs   106.10

ADM  84.94

Ameriprise   344.07

AutoZone, Inc.   2,517.17

Boeing   236.71

Bank of America   30.93

BP PLC ADR  36.68

ConAgra Foods   30.90

Caterpillar 284.54

Clorox   160.17

Chevron Texaco   164.03

Darling Int'l.   65.86

Deere & Co.  437.64

Dollar General  163.58

Walt Disney Co.   88.81

Ennis Business Forms  22.02

Eaton Corp.   219.04

Exelon   40.08

Fastenal   57.75

General Electric  115.55

Goodyear Tire  13.08

Harley Davidson   34.76

Hewlett Packard 17.60

IBM   141.91

International Paper   34.70

Illinois Tool Works   238.95

JP Morgan  55.66

Johnson & Johnson   173.44

Kohl's 27.78

Alliant Energy   51.11

McDonald's Corp.   288.81

Merck & Co. 108.91

Microsoft   324.04

Pepisco   183.62

Pfizer 36.07

Principal Financial 77.71

Proctor & Gamble   155.79

Prudential   95.14

Sherwin Williams   276.63

Target  129.42

Tyson Foods 54.41

Texas Instruments   170.48

Union Pacific   229.80

US Bancorp   38.72

US Cellular   40.16

Verizon  33.56

Williams. Co.   35.03

Wal-Mart   160.00

