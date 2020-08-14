Clinton Schools
Monday
Chicken nuggets, carrot coins, hash brown patties, sliced peaches and Elf Grahams. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinnamon toast.
Tuesday
Hot dog on bun, sliced beets, natural crisp fries and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Wednesday
Chicken drummies, spudster potatoes, peas, carrots, fresh grapes and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and English muffin.
Thursday
Macaroni and chese, broccoli, mixed vegetables and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.
Friday
Chicken quesadilla, three bean salad, mixed vegetables and watermelon wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Poptart.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Chicken bacon ranch wrap, fruit cocktail and frosted cupcake.
Tuesday
Ham salad sandwich, Sun Chips, strawberry applesauce and oatmeal cookie.
Wednesday
Frozen meal.
Thursday
Roast Beef and swiss sandwich, broccoli slaw and fruited Jello.
Friday
Chicken caesar salad, banana bread and mixed berries.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
