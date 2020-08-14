Clinton Schools

Monday

Chicken nuggets, carrot coins, hash brown patties, sliced peaches and Elf Grahams. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinnamon toast.

Tuesday

Hot dog on bun, sliced beets, natural crisp fries and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Wednesday

Chicken drummies, spudster potatoes, peas, carrots, fresh grapes and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and English muffin.

Thursday

Macaroni and chese, broccoli, mixed vegetables and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.

Friday

Chicken quesadilla, three bean salad, mixed vegetables and watermelon wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Poptart.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Chicken bacon ranch wrap, fruit cocktail and frosted cupcake.

Tuesday

Ham salad sandwich, Sun Chips, strawberry applesauce and oatmeal cookie.

Wednesday

Frozen meal.

Thursday

Roast Beef and swiss sandwich, broccoli slaw and fruited Jello.

Friday

Chicken caesar salad, banana bread and mixed berries.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

