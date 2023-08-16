Adv Auto Parts 69.88
Abbott Labs 104.53
ADM 82.17
Ameriprise 333.90
AutoZone, Inc. 2,493.37
Boeing 229.95
Bank of America 29.29
BP PLC ADR 35.89
ConAgra Foods 30.03
Caterpillar 274.51
Clorox 156.78
Chevron Texaco 158.63
Darling Int’l. 62.61
Deere & Co. 423.94
Dollar General 163.68
Walt Disney Co. 86.35
Ennis Business Forms 21.54
Eaton Corp. 216.14
Exelon 39.81
Fastenal 57.04
General Electric 113.57
Goodyear Tire 12.66
Harley Davidson 33.06
Hewlett Packard 17.03
IBM 140.64
International Paper 34.03
Illinois Tool Works 237.04
JP Morgan 54.82
Johnson & Johnson 172.39
Kohl’s 27.26
Alliant Energy 50.51
McDonald’s Corp. 285.40
Merck & Co. 108.73
Microsoft 320.40
Pepisco 181.21
Pfizer 35.48
Principal Financial 77.06
Proctor & Gamble 153.18
Prudential 93.17
Sherwin Williams 273.07
Target 128.75
Tyson Foods 53.40
Texas Instruments 165.72
Union Pacific 224.62
US Bancorp 37.05
US Cellular 39.52
Verizon 33.27
Williams. Co. 34.47
Wal-Mart 159.26
