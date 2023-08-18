Clinton Schools
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, curly fries, broccoli with cheese sauce and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk and cinni-minis.
Friday: French bread pizza, tossed salad, steamed carrots and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk and mini pancakes.
Camanche Schools
Wednesday: Hot dog, wedge fries, baked beans and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar and mixed fruit.
Thursday: Cheese french bread pizza, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-Tarts and applesauce.
Friday: Chicken nuggets, french fries, baby carrots, Sidekick and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and pears.
Northeast Schools
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, french fries, green beans, dinner roll and grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffin and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Thursday: Crispito, lettuce, Mexican rice, french broccoli and mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar and toast or cereal and toast.
Friday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, lettuce, baby carrots, pineapple and ice cream cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini french toast or cereal.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday: Turkey tetrazzini, peas, carrots, kidney bean salad, wheat roll and cinnamon peaches.
Tuesday: Ham and potato au gratin, green beans and onions, cornbread muffin, angel food cake and strawberries.
Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian vegetables, garlic wheat roll and lime gelatin with pears.
Thursday: Hash brown vegetarian skillet, candied carrots, cottage cheese with pineapple and wheat bread.
Friday: Cream of potato soup, tuna sandwich, marinated cucumber and tomato salad and fruit.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
