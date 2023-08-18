Adv Auto Parts 69.83
Abbott Labs 103.71
ADM 82.83
Ameriprise 332.37
AutoZone, Inc. 2,458.39
Boeing 226.65
Bank of America 29.11
BP PLC ADR 36.24
ConAgra Foods 30.19
Caterpillar 273.80
Clorox 153.85
Chevron Texaco 160.90
Darling Int'l. 63.83
Deere & Co. 397.02
Dollar General 162.99
Walt Disney Co. 85.96
Ennis Business Forms 21.48
Eaton Corp. 214.65
Exelon 40.01
Fastenal 57.49
General Electric 111.79
Goodyear Tire 12.66
Harley Davidson 33.62
Hewlett Packard 17.00
IBM 141.41
International Paper 34.51
Illinois Tool Works 235.78
JP Morgan 54.51
Johnson & Johnson 172.49
Kohl's 28.13
Alliant Energy 50.62
McDonald's Corp. 281.74
Merck & Co. 109.20
Microsoft 316.48
Pepisco 178.18
Pfizer 36.66
Principal Financial 76.47
Proctor & Gamble 152.54
Prudential 92.80
Sherwin Williams 270.15
Target 131.21
Tyson Foods 54.63
Texas Instruments 166.49
Union Pacific 225.26
US Bancorp 36.84
US Cellular 39.75
Verizon 33.18
Williams. Co. 34.77
Wal-Mart 157.93
