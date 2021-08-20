Clinton Schools
Monday
Chicken nuggets, hash brown patties, corn and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, toast and jelly.
Tuesday
Hamburger on bun, vegetarian beans, french fries and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Wednesday
Macaroni and cheese, spinach, cauliflower, banana and Teddy Grahams. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and toast.
Thursday
Chicken drummies, stewed tomatoes, peas, strawberries and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk and pancake sausage on a stick.
Friday
Tony's pizza, wax beans, mixed vegetables and fresh grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and English muffin.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Pepperoni bosco sticks, lettuce, baby carrots and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and pears.
Tuesday
Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, corn and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, cheese stick and cinnamon applesauce.
Wednesday
Hot dog, seasoned curly fries, baked beans and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and peaches.
Thursday
Garlic french bread pizza, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and pineapple tidbits.
Friday
Cheeseburger, french fries, carrots, celery and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and strawberry applesauce.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Chicken nuggets, french fries, corn, dinner roll and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, apple frudel wrap or cereal.
Tuesday
Crispito, cheese sauce. lettuce, pepper strips, Mexican rice and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini pancakes or cereal.
Wednesday
Rebel burger on school made bun, cheese slice, broccoli with cheese sauce, twister fries and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.
Thursday
Hot dog on bun, baked beans, Baked Lays, celery sticks, peanut butter and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, muffin and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.
Friday
Pepperoni pizza, lettuce, baby carrots, strawberries and ice cream cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Long John donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Hot dog, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Meatloaf, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Mozzarella sticks, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Cheese omelet, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Cornflake chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, wheat roll and pineapple cream pie.
Tuesday
Pork and vegetable stir fry, Lo Mein noodles, egg roll, Mandarin beet salad and frosted spice cake.
Wednesday
Brat and sauerkraut on bun, pickled beets, potato salad and watermelon.
Thursday
Porcupine meatballs, sweet potato casserole, peas, garlic wheat roll and apple brown Betty.
Friday
Potato encrusted fish, macaroni and cheese, carrots and onions and fresh fruit.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Hot meal delivery has been increased to Monday through Friday. Volunteers will continue making no contact deliveries and wearing masks. The decision when to re-open congregate sites has not been made yet but you will be informed when that date is determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.