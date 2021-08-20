Clinton Schools

Monday

Chicken nuggets, hash brown patties, corn and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, toast and jelly.

Tuesday

Hamburger on bun, vegetarian beans, french fries and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Wednesday

Macaroni and cheese, spinach, cauliflower, banana and Teddy Grahams. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and toast.

Thursday

Chicken drummies, stewed tomatoes, peas, strawberries and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk and pancake sausage on a stick.

Friday

Tony's pizza, wax beans, mixed vegetables and fresh grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and English muffin.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Pepperoni bosco sticks, lettuce, baby carrots and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and pears.

Tuesday

Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, corn and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, cheese stick and cinnamon applesauce.

Wednesday

Hot dog, seasoned curly fries, baked beans and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and peaches.

Thursday

Garlic french bread pizza, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and pineapple tidbits.

Friday

Cheeseburger, french fries, carrots, celery and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and strawberry applesauce.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Chicken nuggets, french fries, corn, dinner roll and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, apple frudel wrap or cereal.

Tuesday

Crispito, cheese sauce. lettuce, pepper strips, Mexican rice and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini pancakes or cereal.

Wednesday

Rebel burger on school made bun, cheese slice, broccoli with cheese sauce, twister fries and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.

Thursday

Hot dog on bun, baked beans, Baked Lays, celery sticks, peanut butter and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, muffin and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.

Friday

Pepperoni pizza, lettuce, baby carrots, strawberries and ice cream cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Long John donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Hot dog, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Meatloaf, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Mozzarella sticks, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Cheese omelet, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Cornflake chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, wheat roll and pineapple cream pie.

Tuesday

Pork and vegetable stir fry, Lo Mein noodles, egg roll, Mandarin beet salad and frosted spice cake.

Wednesday

Brat and sauerkraut on bun, pickled beets, potato salad and watermelon.

Thursday

Porcupine meatballs, sweet potato casserole, peas, garlic wheat roll and apple brown Betty.

Friday

Potato encrusted fish, macaroni and cheese, carrots and onions and fresh fruit.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Hot meal delivery has been increased to Monday through Friday. Volunteers will continue making no contact deliveries and wearing masks. The decision when to re-open congregate sites has not been made yet but you will be informed when that date is determined.

Tags

Trending Video