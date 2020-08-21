Clinton Schools

Monday

Chicken patty on bun, squash, seasoned loop fries and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and peanut butter toast.

Tuesday

Cheese sticks, marinara sauce, green beans, tater tots and sliced strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Wednesday

Roast pork, mashed potatoes, gravy, Red Delicious apple and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, toast and jelly.

Thursday

Spaghetti and meat sauce, spinach, cauliflower and melon chunks. Breakfast: juice, milk and pancake sausage on a stick.

Friday

Taco with lettuce and cheese, vegetarian beans, carrot and celery sticks and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Breaded chicken patty  on bun, french fries, baby carrots and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, string cheese and apple slices.

Tuesday

Cheese bosco sticks, lettuce salad, peas, carrots and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, strawberry banana yogurt, raisins and Teddy Grahams.

Wednesday

Turkey and cheese sandwich, Baked Lays, carrots, celery and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and peaches.

Thursday

Hot dog, potato smiles, baked beans and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamini and pineapple tidbits.

Friday

Hamburger, wedge fries, sliced cucumbers and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tart and banana.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Hot dog on bun, Sun Chips, baby carrots and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, muffin and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Tuesday

Rebel burger on bun, french fries, ranchero beans and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cereal bar or cereal.

Wednesday

Max sticks, dipping sauce, Romaine lettuce, banana and crispy bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, apple frudel wrap or cereal.

Thursday

Deli turkey, cheese slice, flour tortilla, shredded lettuce, hashbrown patty and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Pop-tart or cereal.

Friday

Chicken nuggets, corn, dinner roll and peach cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Trix yogurt or cereal.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Hot dog, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Boneless chicken drummies cheese stick, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Cheeseburger, string cheese, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Mini corn dogs, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Chicken BLT salad, chocolate chip zucchini muffin and yogurt parfait.

Tuesday

Turkey and cheese sandwich, baked beans, pineapple and M&M cookie.

Wednesday

Frozen meal.

Thursday

Egg salad sandwich, tuscan greens, strawberry applesauce and juice.

Friday

Cherry almond wrap, pears, apricots, chocholate chip cookie walnut oatmeal cookie bar.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes.  We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.

