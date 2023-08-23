Mostly clear. Low 77F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..
Mostly clear. Low 77F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: August 23, 2023 @ 6:50 pm
Prices quoted Wednesday.
*ADM/Growmark: N/A.
*County PIK price: corn $5.31; oats $3.55; beans $13.67; winter wheat $6.92; spring wheat $6.97.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.