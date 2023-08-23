Adv Auto Parts  69.44

Abbott Labs   105.13

ADM  81.13

Ameriprise   333.43

AutoZone, Inc.   2,475.01

Boeing   228.58

Bank of America   28.45

BP PLC ADR  36.00

ConAgra Foods   29.61

Caterpillar 273.03

Clorox   150.98

Chevron Texaco   159.25

Darling Int'l.   61.48

Deere & Co.  394.28

Dollar General  158.51

Walt Disney Co.   85.83

Ennis Business Forms  21.39

Eaton Corp.   221.30

Exelon   40.25

Fastenal   57.30

General Electric  113.47

Goodyear Tire  13.02

Harley Davidson   33.58

Hewlett Packard 17.02

IBM   143.41

International Paper   33.88

Illinois Tool Works   240.77

JP Morgan  54.92

Johnson & Johnson   163.10

Kohl's 27.03

Alliant Energy   50.55

McDonald's Corp.   281.87

Merck & Co. 111.30

Microsoft   327.00

Pepisco   178.12

Pfizer 36.66

Principal Financial 75.90

Proctor & Gamble   153.25

Prudential   91.43

Sherwin Williams   272.05

Target  123.21

Tyson Foods 53.47

Texas Instruments   169.83

Union Pacific   223.13

US Bancorp   36.25

US Cellular   39.86

Verizon  33.19

Williams. Co.   34.70

Wal-Mart   158.10

