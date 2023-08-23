Adv Auto Parts 69.44
Abbott Labs 105.13
ADM 81.13
Ameriprise 333.43
AutoZone, Inc. 2,475.01
Boeing 228.58
Bank of America 28.45
BP PLC ADR 36.00
ConAgra Foods 29.61
Caterpillar 273.03
Clorox 150.98
Chevron Texaco 159.25
Darling Int'l. 61.48
Deere & Co. 394.28
Dollar General 158.51
Walt Disney Co. 85.83
Ennis Business Forms 21.39
Eaton Corp. 221.30
Exelon 40.25
Fastenal 57.30
General Electric 113.47
Goodyear Tire 13.02
Harley Davidson 33.58
Hewlett Packard 17.02
IBM 143.41
International Paper 33.88
Illinois Tool Works 240.77
JP Morgan 54.92
Johnson & Johnson 163.10
Kohl's 27.03
Alliant Energy 50.55
McDonald's Corp. 281.87
Merck & Co. 111.30
Microsoft 327.00
Pepisco 178.12
Pfizer 36.66
Principal Financial 75.90
Proctor & Gamble 153.25
Prudential 91.43
Sherwin Williams 272.05
Target 123.21
Tyson Foods 53.47
Texas Instruments 169.83
Union Pacific 223.13
US Bancorp 36.25
US Cellular 39.86
Verizon 33.19
Williams. Co. 34.70
Wal-Mart 158.10
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.