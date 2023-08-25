Clinton Schools
Monday
French toast sticks with syrup, sausage patty, hash brown patties, fresh vegetables with dip and juice cup. Breakfast: juice, milk and donut.
Tuesday
Breaded chicken sandwich, waffle fries, steamed cauliflower with cheese and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.
Wednesday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, breadstick, tossed salad, green beans and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk and sausage pancake stick.
Thursday
Cheeseburger, baked beans, french fries and grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffin.
Friday
Bosco sticks with marinara, steamed mixed vegetables, broccoli with cheese sauce and watermelon. Breakfast: juice, milk and cream cheese stuffed bagel.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Cheese bosco sticks, lettuce salad, green beans and mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and applesauce.
Tuesday
Walking taco, refried beans, corn and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday
Cheeseburger, french fries, baby carrots and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake sandwich and strawberries.
Thursday
Popcorn shrimp, cheese stuffed breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinni-mini and apple slices.
Friday
Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, peas, carrots and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar and pears.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Popcorn shrimp, mashed potatoes, gravy, epas, whole grain bread and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, apple frudel wrap or cereal.
Tuesday
Rebel burger on school made bun, cheese slice, steamed carrots, twister fries and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.
Wednesday
Pizza Hut sausage pizza, mushrooms, lettuce, fruit cocktail and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon and cheese scrambled eggs and baked biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.
Thursday
Nacho grande, cheese sauce, diced tomatoes, lettuce, rosy applesauce and apple churros. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.
Friday
Hot dog on bun, baked beans, spudsters, taco salad and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, Long John and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, wheat roll and ambrosia.
Tuesday
Cauliflower cheese soup, ham and turkey sandwich, cottage cheese, peaches, rhubarb pie and ice cream.
Wednesday
Swiss steak, broccoli slaw, baked potato, wheat roll and strawberry shortcake.
Thursday
Ham loaf, sweet potato casserole, peas, garlic wheat roll and cinnamon applesauce.
Friday
Roasted turkey, gravy, macaroni and cheese, carrots and onions, wheat roll and fruit cup.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
