Adv Auto Parts  64.08

Abbott Labs   104.21

ADM  80.83

Ameriprise   334.13

AutoZone, Inc.   2,453.40

Boeing   223.41

Bank of America   28.50

BP PLC ADR  36.15

ConAgra Foods   30.02

Caterpillar 272.51

Clorox   154.53

Chevron Texaco   159.12

Darling Int'l.   60.32

Deere & Co.  390.21

Dollar General  155.04

Walt Disney Co.   83.36

Ennis Business Forms  21.50

Eaton Corp.   224.25

Exelon   40.30

Fastenal   57.16

General Electric  111.97

Goodyear Tire  12.79

Harley Davidson   33.54

Hewlett Packard 16.62

IBM   145.35

International Paper   33.93

Illinois Tool Works   240.57

JP Morgan  54.90

Johnson & Johnson   163.10

Kohl's 23.88

Alliant Energy   50.78

McDonald's Corp.   284.58

Merck & Co. 110.23

Microsoft   322.98

Pepisco   179.42

Pfizer 36.38

Principal Financial 76.33

Proctor & Gamble   153.54

Prudential   93.76

Sherwin Williams   264.63

Target  121.79

Tyson Foods 54.01

Texas Instruments   167.81

Union Pacific   224.18

US Bancorp   35.51

US Cellular   39.42

Verizon  33.35

Williams. Co.   34.67

Wal-Mart   157.82

