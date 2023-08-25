Adv Auto Parts 64.08
Abbott Labs 104.21
ADM 80.83
Ameriprise 334.13
AutoZone, Inc. 2,453.40
Boeing 223.41
Bank of America 28.50
BP PLC ADR 36.15
ConAgra Foods 30.02
Caterpillar 272.51
Clorox 154.53
Chevron Texaco 159.12
Darling Int'l. 60.32
Deere & Co. 390.21
Dollar General 155.04
Walt Disney Co. 83.36
Ennis Business Forms 21.50
Eaton Corp. 224.25
Exelon 40.30
Fastenal 57.16
General Electric 111.97
Goodyear Tire 12.79
Harley Davidson 33.54
Hewlett Packard 16.62
IBM 145.35
International Paper 33.93
Illinois Tool Works 240.57
JP Morgan 54.90
Johnson & Johnson 163.10
Kohl's 23.88
Alliant Energy 50.78
McDonald's Corp. 284.58
Merck & Co. 110.23
Microsoft 322.98
Pepisco 179.42
Pfizer 36.38
Principal Financial 76.33
Proctor & Gamble 153.54
Prudential 93.76
Sherwin Williams 264.63
Target 121.79
Tyson Foods 54.01
Texas Instruments 167.81
Union Pacific 224.18
US Bancorp 35.51
US Cellular 39.42
Verizon 33.35
Williams. Co. 34.67
Wal-Mart 157.82
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.