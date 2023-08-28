Adv Auto Parts 65.63
Abbott Labs 102.79
ADM 80.87
Ameriprise 336.27
AutoZone, Inc. 2,469.13
Boeing 227.06
Bank of America 28.76
BP PLC ADR 36.64
ConAgra Foods 36.63
Caterpillar 274.79
Clorox 155.58
Chevron Texaco 160.20
Darling Int'l. 61.4
Deere & Co. 394.69
Dollar General 156.63
Walt Disney Co. 84.1
Ennis Business Forms 21.38
Eaton Corp. 226.24
Exelon 40.25
Fastenal 57.33
General Electric 113.96
Goodyear Tire 12.90
Harley Davidson 33.60
Hewlett Packard 16.79
IBM 146.01
International Paper 34.45
Illinois Tool Works 242.43
JP Morgan 55.16
Johnson & Johnson 163.10
Kohl's 25.78
Alliant Energy 50.69
McDonald's Corp. 283.64
Merck & Co. 108.93
Microsoft 323.70
Pepisco 180.25
Pfizer 36.21
Principal Financial 76.31
Proctor & Gamble 153.79
Prudential 93.46
Sherwin Williams 266.36
Target 123.43
Tyson Foods 54.29
Texas Instruments 168.70
Union Pacific 224.54
US Bancorp 36.02
US Cellular 41.72
Verizon 33.55
Williams. Co. 34.87
Wal-Mart 158.72
