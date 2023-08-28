Adv Auto Parts 65.63

Abbott Labs   102.79

ADM  80.87

Ameriprise   336.27

AutoZone, Inc.   2,469.13

Boeing   227.06

Bank of America   28.76

BP PLC ADR  36.64

ConAgra Foods   36.63

Caterpillar 274.79

Clorox   155.58

Chevron Texaco   160.20

Darling Int'l.   61.4

Deere & Co.  394.69

Dollar General  156.63

Walt Disney Co.   84.1

Ennis Business Forms  21.38

Eaton Corp.   226.24

Exelon   40.25

Fastenal   57.33

General Electric  113.96

Goodyear Tire  12.90

Harley Davidson   33.60

Hewlett Packard 16.79

IBM   146.01

International Paper   34.45

Illinois Tool Works   242.43

JP Morgan  55.16

Johnson & Johnson   163.10

Kohl's 25.78

Alliant Energy   50.69

McDonald's Corp.   283.64

Merck & Co. 108.93

Microsoft   323.70

Pepisco   180.25

Pfizer 36.21

Principal Financial 76.31

Proctor & Gamble   153.79

Prudential   93.46

Sherwin Williams   266.36

Target  123.43

Tyson Foods 54.29

Texas Instruments   168.70

Union Pacific   224.54

US Bancorp   36.02

US Cellular   41.72

Verizon  33.55

Williams. Co.   34.87

Wal-Mart   158.72

