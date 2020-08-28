PHOTO EMAILED TO CHAR 8/28 9:31 A.M.
DEWITT — Nichole Haack and Jacob Bomia were united in marriage on Thursday August 6, 2020 at Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport.
Nichole is the daughter of Jeff Haack of Dewitt and the late Beth Haack. Jacob is the son of Alys and Brad Bomia of Davenport.
Nichole is a RN at Genesis Health Group Dewitt and Jacob is a supervisor with Jewell Group Davenport. A wedding celebration is being planned for August of 2021.
