Clinton Schools
Monday
Tony's pizza, peas, mixed vegetables and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinna-minis.
Tuesday
Chicken and noodles, broccoli florets, corn and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffins.
Wednesday
Corn dog, baked beans, tri taters and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt.
Thursday
Roast turkey, whipped potatoes, gravy, brussels sprouts, Mandarin oranges and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Friday
Hamburger on bun, sweet potato puffs, mixed vegetables and fresh grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk and bagel.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Corn dog, hashbrown wedge, baby carrots and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, Gogurt and applesauce.
Tuesday
Chicken tenders, french fries, peas, carrots, cinnamon applesauce and Rice Krispie treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, triple cherry yogurt, Teddy Grahams and pears.
Wednesday
Turkey and cheese sandwich, Doritos, carrots, celery and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffin and raisins.
Thursday
Pepperoni pizza, lettuce salad, green beans and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and Mandarin oranges.
Friday
Barbecue rib sandwich, curly fries, baked beans and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, string cheese and apple slices.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Corn dog, sweet potato fries, baked beans and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini french toast or cereal.
Tuesday
Garlic french bread pizza, marinara, Romaine lettuce, baby carrots and strawberry cups. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini cinnamon cream cheese bagel or cereal.
Wednesday
Cheddarwurst on bun, potato wedges, broccoli with cheese sauce and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, breakfast wrap or cereal.
Thursday
Breaded chicken patty on bun, potato cubes, green beans and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cherry frudel wrap or cereal.
Friday
Chicken fajita strips, flour tortilla, shredded cheese and lettuce, mini tortilla rounds, salsa cup and peach cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar and cereal.
Monday
Italian wrap, Baked Lays and Mango and pineapple mix.
Tuesday
Tuna salad sandwich, strawberry spinach salad and blueberry pie.
Wednesday
Turkey and cheese sandwich, baked beans, peaches and chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday
Barbecue chicken breast, cheesy potatoes, broccoli bacon salad and cherry crisp.
Friday
Frozen meal.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes. We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.
