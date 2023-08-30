Adv Auto Parts 68.10
Abbott Labs 104.41
ADM 80.75
Ameriprise 330.14
AutoZone, Inc. 2,563.18
Boeing 228.85
Bank of America 29.04
BP PLC ADR 37.29
ConAgra Foods 30.11
Caterpillar 282.33
Clorox 157.06
Chevron Texaco 160.18
Darling Int'l. 62.81
Deere & Co. 413.27
Dollar General 157.66
Walt Disney Co. 84.28
Ennis Business Forms 21.46
Eaton Corp. 230.08
Exelon 40.42
Fastenal 57.78
General Electric 114.31
Goodyear Tire 12.92
Harley Davidson 33.70
Hewlett Packard 17.36
IBM 146.86
International Paper 34.81
Illinois Tool Works 248.27
JP Morgan 55.73
Johnson & Johnson 163.10
Kohl's 26.84
Alliant Energy 50.83
McDonald's Corp. 284.24
Merck & Co. 110.21
Microsoft 328.79
Pepisco 181.08
Pfizer 35.90
Principal Financial 77.78
Proctor & Gamble 154.04
Prudential 94.44
Sherwin Williams 270.12
Target 126.95
Tyson Foods 54.37
Texas Instruments 169.23
Union Pacific 222.89
US Bancorp 36.38
US Cellular 46.25
Verizon 34.64
Williams. Co. 35.00
Wal-Mart 161.20
