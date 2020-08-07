PHOTO ATTACHED TO HARD COPY
MILES — Dwain (Rusty) Giddings of Miles will celebrate his 90th birthday. Cards can be mailed to him at 545 Washington St., Apt. 7, Miles, IA 52064.
CLINTON [mdash] Olav H. Hafskolt, 94, of Clinton, Iowa, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Bickford in Clinton. There will be no services; cremation will take place at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be…
Reverend Arley T. Downie, age 88 of Fulton, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Generations of Rock Island. Arrangements are pending with the McDonald Funeral Home in Sterling.
