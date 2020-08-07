CHAR HAS PHOTO EMAILED TO HER
CLINTON —
Rose Marie and Fred Kamrath celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on August 6th. The couple were married in 1960 at St. John's Episcopal Church in Clinton, Iowa.
