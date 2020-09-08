PHOTO ATTACHE TO HARD COPY
SEPT. 10
CLINTON — Larry and Margo (Wallace) Ketelsen will celebrate their 60th blessed wedding anniversary on September 11, 2020. They will celebrate with a family dinner at a later date.
They were married September 11, 1960 at Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton, Iowa. They are the parents of two sons, Jeff (Sue) Sterbenz Ketelsen. He was born Sept. 19, 1961 in Cedar Rapids. Todd was born Nov. 21, 1965 in Omaha, Nebraska. They have 1 granddaughter, Brittney Rene', born Dec. 21, 1992 in Phoenix, Arizona.
