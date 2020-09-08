CLINTON — The annual World Day of Prayer will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at Unity of Clinton, 562 5th Ave. S. All denominations are welcome to arrive and leave as they choose. A candle will be lit and a prayer said at the top of each hour and a Reflection Question will be read. The remainder of the hour will be spent in quiet contemplation and meditation. Prayer requests will be available and are confidential and will be prayer over daily by the Unity Center team.
