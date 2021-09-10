Clinton schools
Monday
Barbecue ribette on bun, sweet potato fries, California vegetables and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinnamon toast.
Tuesday
Macaroni and cheese, broccoli florets, mixed vegetables and Golden Delicious apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and toast.
Wednesday
Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussel sprouts, pineapple tidbits and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, toast and jelly.
Thursday
Chicken quesadilla, refried beans, chuckwagon corn and melon chunks. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Friday
Baked potato bar with toppings, peas, frozen strawberries and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and waffle.
Camanche schools
Monday
Pepperoni french bread pizza, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, strawberry GoGurt, cereal and pears.
Tuesday
Walking taco, refried beans, corn and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, strawberry applesauce, egg and cheese biscuit.
Wednesday
Cheese pizza crunchers, lettuce salad, peas, carrots and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and applesauce.
Thursday
Chicken tenders, wedge fries, baby carrots, apple slices and cocoa cherry bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and fruit cocktail.
Friday
Barbecue rib sandwich, hash brown patty, green beans and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and apple slices.
Northeast schools
Monday
Mandarin orange chicken, white rice, stir fry vegetables, chicken and vegetable egg roll and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.
Tuesday
Sloppy joe on school made bun, crisscross fries, ranchero beans and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.
Wednesday
Crispito, cheese sauce, lettuce, cucumber slices, Mexican rice and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, sausage patty on baked biscuit or cereal.
Thursday
Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dinner roll and applesauce cups. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini cinnamon cream cheese bagel or cereal.
Friday
Pepperoni breadstick, dipping sauce, lettuce, fresh broccoli, peaches and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, jelly filled donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Cheeseburger, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Walking taco, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Fish sticks, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Roast turkey, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat roll and lemon bar.
Tuesday
Beef patty with onions, mashed potatoes, baked spinach casserole, garlic wheat roll and apple crisp.
Wednesday
Stuffed green pepper, carrots, fruit cocktail, dinner roll, fruit pie and ice cream.
Thursday
Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, chopped green salad and Mandarin orange cake.
Friday
Baked seasoned chicken, broccoli with cheese sauce, scalloped corn, wheat bread and Jell-O cake.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
