Clinton schools

Monday

Barbecue ribette on bun, sweet potato fries, California vegetables and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinnamon toast.

Tuesday

Macaroni and cheese, broccoli florets, mixed vegetables and Golden Delicious apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and toast.

Wednesday

Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussel sprouts, pineapple tidbits and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, toast and jelly.

Thursday

Chicken quesadilla, refried beans, chuckwagon corn and melon chunks. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Friday

Baked potato bar with toppings, peas, frozen strawberries and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and waffle.

Camanche schools

Monday

Pepperoni french bread pizza, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, strawberry GoGurt, cereal and pears.

Tuesday

Walking taco, refried beans, corn and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, strawberry applesauce, egg and cheese biscuit.

Wednesday

Cheese pizza crunchers, lettuce salad, peas, carrots and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and applesauce.

Thursday

Chicken tenders, wedge fries, baby carrots, apple slices and cocoa cherry bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and fruit cocktail.

Friday

Barbecue rib sandwich, hash brown patty, green beans and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and apple slices.

Northeast schools

Monday

Mandarin orange chicken, white rice, stir fry vegetables, chicken and vegetable egg roll and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.

Tuesday

Sloppy joe on school made bun, crisscross fries, ranchero beans and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.

Wednesday

Crispito, cheese sauce, lettuce, cucumber slices, Mexican rice and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, sausage patty on baked biscuit or cereal.

Thursday

Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dinner roll and applesauce cups. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini cinnamon cream cheese bagel or cereal.

Friday

Pepperoni breadstick, dipping sauce, lettuce, fresh broccoli, peaches and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, jelly filled donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Cheeseburger, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Walking taco, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Fish sticks, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Roast turkey, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat roll and lemon bar.

Tuesday

Beef patty with onions, mashed potatoes, baked spinach casserole, garlic wheat roll and apple crisp.

Wednesday

Stuffed green pepper, carrots, fruit cocktail, dinner roll, fruit pie and ice cream.

Thursday

Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, chopped green salad and Mandarin orange cake.

Friday

Baked seasoned chicken, broccoli with cheese sauce, scalloped corn, wheat bread and Jell-O cake.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

