Clinton Schools

Monday

Hot dog on bun, spudster potatoes, peas and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk and bagel.

Tuesday

Macaroni and cheese, sliced beets, California mixed vegetables and melon chunks. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt.

Wednesday

Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrot coins, grapes and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop Tart.

Thursday

Cheese sticks, marinara sauce, broccoli, mixed vegetables and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Friday

Chicken quesadilla, three bean salad, tater tots and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffin.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Hamburger, waffle fries, green beans and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, string cheese and pears.

Tuesday

Hot dog, potato wedges, baked beans and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and raisins.

Wednesday

Turkey and cheese sandwich, Baked Lays, baby carrots, cherry tomatoes and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffin and mandarin oranges.

Thursday

Cheese bosco sticks, lettuce salad, peas, carrots and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, triple cherry yogurt, apple slices and Teddy Grahams.

Friday

Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, pears and chocolate chip cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, Gogurt and cinnamon applesauce.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Chicken tenders, corn, tri tater, dinner roll and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Pop-tart and Trix yogurt or cereal.

Tuesday

Rebel burger on school made bun, baby baker potatoes, California blend vegetables, cheese sauce and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, egg patty on English muffin or cereal and English muffin.

Wednesday

Meatball submarine sandwich on hoagie bun, Sun Chips, ranchero beans, peach cup and Rice Crispy treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, apple frudel wrap or cereal.

Thursday

Crispito, cheese sauce, salsa, mexican rice, shredded lettuce and applesauce cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bagel with cream cheese or cereal.

Friday

Stuffed crust sausage pizza, romaine lettuce, baby carrots and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini pancakes or cereal.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Mini corn dogs, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Sloppy joe, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Sub, fruit and chips. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Mozzarella sticks, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Loose meat sandwich, carrots, potato salad and apple.

Tuesday

Tuna macaroni cold salad, grape tomatoes and Mandarin orange Jello.

Wednesday

Italian wrap, pears, apricots, chocolate chip, walnut and oatmeal cookie bar.

Thursday

Oven baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, carrots, cupcake and ice cream.

Friday

Frozen meal.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes.  We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.

Tags