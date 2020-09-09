Clinton Schools
Monday
Hot dog on bun, spudster potatoes, peas and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk and bagel.
Tuesday
Macaroni and cheese, sliced beets, California mixed vegetables and melon chunks. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt.
Wednesday
Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrot coins, grapes and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop Tart.
Thursday
Cheese sticks, marinara sauce, broccoli, mixed vegetables and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Friday
Chicken quesadilla, three bean salad, tater tots and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffin.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Hamburger, waffle fries, green beans and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, string cheese and pears.
Tuesday
Hot dog, potato wedges, baked beans and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and raisins.
Wednesday
Turkey and cheese sandwich, Baked Lays, baby carrots, cherry tomatoes and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffin and mandarin oranges.
Thursday
Cheese bosco sticks, lettuce salad, peas, carrots and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, triple cherry yogurt, apple slices and Teddy Grahams.
Friday
Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, pears and chocolate chip cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, Gogurt and cinnamon applesauce.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Chicken tenders, corn, tri tater, dinner roll and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Pop-tart and Trix yogurt or cereal.
Tuesday
Rebel burger on school made bun, baby baker potatoes, California blend vegetables, cheese sauce and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, egg patty on English muffin or cereal and English muffin.
Wednesday
Meatball submarine sandwich on hoagie bun, Sun Chips, ranchero beans, peach cup and Rice Crispy treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, apple frudel wrap or cereal.
Thursday
Crispito, cheese sauce, salsa, mexican rice, shredded lettuce and applesauce cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bagel with cream cheese or cereal.
Friday
Stuffed crust sausage pizza, romaine lettuce, baby carrots and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini pancakes or cereal.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Mini corn dogs, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Sloppy joe, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Sub, fruit and chips. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Mozzarella sticks, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Loose meat sandwich, carrots, potato salad and apple.
Tuesday
Tuna macaroni cold salad, grape tomatoes and Mandarin orange Jello.
Wednesday
Italian wrap, pears, apricots, chocolate chip, walnut and oatmeal cookie bar.
Thursday
Oven baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, carrots, cupcake and ice cream.
Friday
Frozen meal.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes. We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.
