CAMANCHE — The City of Camanche's will hold their city wide garages sales Sept. 24 and 25. Registration forms to be in the sales listing must be returned by Sept. 20. They are available at Camanche locations of Clinton National Bank, Citizens First Bank, 1st Gateway Credit Union, Kwik Star, Casey's, Dollar General, Food Pride, Camanche City Hall, Camanche Public Library and it is also available at www.stmarksumccamanche.com. All participants, whether hosting or attending, are encouraged to follow proper health protection guidelines of social distancing, wearing a mask, having and using hand sanitizer, and not participating if recently ill. St. Mark's United Methodist Church will be serving lunch both days.
