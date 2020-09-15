CAMANCHE —
Camanche City Wide Garage Sales will be held Oct 2 and 3. St. Marks United Methodist Church is coordinating the sales and will be serving lunch those days. Registration forms to be in the sales listing must be returned by Sept. 28. These are available at Camanche locations of Clinton National Bank, Citizen 1st Bank, 1st Gateway Credit Union, Food Pride, City Hall, Public Library, Kwik Star, Casey's, Dollar General and on line at http://www.stmarksumccamanche.com.
All participants - whether hosting or attending are encouraged to follow proper health protection guide lines of social distancing, wearing a mask, having and using hand sanitizer and not participating if recently ill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.