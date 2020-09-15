Maybe it was her unstoppable energy? Her attitude, personality, expressions, positive nature and education! Definitely her accomplishments and the love for the common people. Ever since we were hooked on her. Her deceased father was a Vietnam Veteran. We could tell she loved him and proudly showed it. We supported Tony McCombie in her first and second term and we will continue to support her this election. All my Veteran friends will cast votes for her re-election and she will never let us down. Please cast your vote for Tony so she can continue to help us all. Bless the Angel God sent to help US.
Sincerely,
R.W. Griffin, A Proud Vietnam Veteran
East Moline, Ill.
