Clinton Schools
Monday
Chicken patty on bun, wax beans, hash brown patties and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and peanut butter toast.
Tuesday
Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, waffle fries, corn and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and English muffin.
Wednesday
Chicken and rice, vegetarian beans, green beans and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk and pancake sausage on a stick.
Thursday
Barbecue pork, stewed tomatoes, natural crisp fries, banana and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Friday
Chicken drummies, spinach, tri taters, fruit cocktail and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Pork fritter on bun, seasoned curly fries, baby carrots and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and raisins.
Tuesday
Hot dog, waffle fries, baked beans and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday
Cheese bosco stick, lettuce salad, butternut squash and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and peaches.
Thursday
Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, carrots, celery and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and cinnamon applesauce.
Friday
Cheese pizza bites, lettuce salad, sweet peas and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese bosco and pineapple tidbits.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Chicken alfredo, bosco breadstick, mixed vegetables and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, apple frudel wrap or cereal.
Tuesday
Rebel burger and cheese slice on school made bun, baked beans, twister fries and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini chocolate chip french toast or cereal.
Wednesday
Pizza Hut pepperoni pizza, romaine lettuce, baby carrots, white cake and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, egg patty on English muffin or cereal.
Thursday
Tater tot casserole, corn, dinner roll and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, muffin and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.
Friday
Chicken fajitas with cheese and lettuce, celery sticks with peanut butter and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Long John donut and cheese cubes or cereal and cheese cubes.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Spicy chicken sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Chicken and gravy on biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Quesadilla, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Swedish meatballs, baked lima beans, Italian vegetables, tropical fruit, wheat roll and oatmeal raisin cookie.
Tuesday
Vegetable lasagna, side salad, garlic french bread and fruit.
Wednesday
Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, carrots, wheat roll and cherry crisp.
Thursday
Vegetable soup, turkey and cheese sandwich, spinach salad and pineapple crumble.
Friday
Chicken and noodles, herbed rice, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and Mandarin oranges.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.