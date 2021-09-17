Clinton Schools

Monday

Chicken patty on bun, wax beans, hash brown patties and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and peanut butter toast.

Tuesday

Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, waffle fries, corn and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and English muffin.

Wednesday

Chicken and rice, vegetarian beans, green beans and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk and pancake sausage on a stick.

Thursday

Barbecue pork, stewed tomatoes, natural crisp fries, banana and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Friday

Chicken drummies, spinach, tri taters, fruit cocktail and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Pork fritter on bun, seasoned curly fries, baby carrots and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and raisins.

Tuesday

Hot dog, waffle fries, baked beans and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday

Cheese bosco stick, lettuce salad, butternut squash and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and peaches.

Thursday

Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, carrots, celery and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and cinnamon applesauce.

Friday

Cheese pizza bites, lettuce salad, sweet peas and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese bosco and pineapple tidbits.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Chicken alfredo, bosco breadstick, mixed vegetables and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, apple frudel wrap or cereal.

Tuesday

Rebel burger and cheese slice on school made bun, baked beans, twister fries and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini chocolate chip french toast or cereal.

Wednesday

Pizza Hut pepperoni pizza, romaine lettuce, baby carrots, white cake and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, egg patty on English muffin or cereal.

Thursday

Tater tot casserole, corn, dinner roll and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, muffin and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.

Friday

Chicken fajitas with cheese and lettuce, celery sticks with peanut butter and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Long John donut and cheese cubes or cereal and cheese cubes.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Spicy chicken sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Chicken and gravy on biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Quesadilla, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Swedish meatballs, baked lima beans, Italian vegetables, tropical fruit, wheat roll and oatmeal raisin cookie.

Tuesday

Vegetable lasagna, side salad, garlic french bread and fruit.

Wednesday

Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, carrots, wheat roll and cherry crisp.

Thursday

Vegetable soup, turkey and cheese sandwich, spinach salad and pineapple crumble.

Friday

Chicken and noodles, herbed rice, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and Mandarin oranges.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

