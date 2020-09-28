FULTON, ILL. — The Fulton Association for Community Enrichment will still be accepting grant applications through Oct. 5. The maximum amount per grant is $1,000 and all applications must be submitted through the online system. Go to https://www.qccommunityfoundation.org/facecommunityimpactgrants and then click on the link to the online grant system to login. Click apply, type FACE in the Quick search and bring up the FACE information in the listing. The click on the blue Apply button. For more information contact Marsha Norman (815) 535-2392 or email marsha.norman16@gmail.com. For technical questions/assistance with applying contact Connie Koehn (815) 589-2646 or FACEcf@communityfoundation.org.
