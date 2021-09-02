Clinton Schools
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Hot dog on bun, baked beans, potato wedges and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and PopTart.
Wednesday
Oven roasted chicken, corn, mixed vegetables, banana and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and bagel half.
Thursday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach, mixed vegetables, fresh grapes and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Friday
Chicken nuggets, green beans, french fries and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk and pancake sausage on a stick.
Camanche Schools
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Chicken quesadilla, tri tater, corn and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and raisins.
Wednesday
Deep dish cheese pizza, lettuce salad, glazed sweet potatoes and clementine. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and cinnamon applesauce.
Thursday
Ravioli, garlic toast, lettuce salad, green beans and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and Mandarin oranges.
Friday
Tater tot casserole, buttermilk biscuit, mixed vegetables and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, PopTart and pineapple tidbits.
Northeast Schools
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Barbecue shredded pork on school made bun, baby baker potatoes, California blend vegetables with cheese sauce and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cherry frudel wrap or cereal.
Wednesday
Pizza Hut sausage pizza, mushrooms, Romaine lettuce, orange and Rice Krispy treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, french toast sticks or cereal.
Thursday
Spaghetti, meatballs, Romaine lettuce, cucumber slices, garlic bread and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.
Friday
Cheddarwurst on bun, baked beans, french fries and orange fruit fluff. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cinnamon roll and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Prince of Peace
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Sausage and gravy on biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Breaded chicken sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Calzone, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Closed.
Tuesday
Cheeseburger on bun, baked beans, potato salad and chocolate cake.
Wednesday
Barbecue baked chicken, mashed potatoes, green peas, garlic french bread and pineapple angel food cake.
Thursday
Pulled pork on bun, baked beans, tossed salad and fruit.
Friday
Turkey and rice casserole, braised red cabbage, spinach salad and brownie.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.