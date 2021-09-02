Clinton Schools

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Hot dog on bun, baked beans, potato wedges and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and PopTart.

Wednesday

Oven roasted chicken, corn, mixed vegetables, banana and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and bagel half.

Thursday

Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach, mixed vegetables, fresh grapes and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Friday

Chicken nuggets, green beans, french fries and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk and pancake sausage on a stick.

Camanche Schools

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Chicken quesadilla, tri tater, corn and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and raisins.

Wednesday

Deep dish cheese pizza, lettuce salad, glazed sweet potatoes and clementine. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and cinnamon applesauce.

Thursday

Ravioli, garlic toast, lettuce salad, green beans and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and Mandarin oranges.

Friday

Tater tot casserole, buttermilk biscuit, mixed vegetables and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, PopTart and pineapple tidbits.

Northeast Schools

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Barbecue shredded pork on school made bun, baby baker potatoes, California blend vegetables with cheese sauce and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cherry frudel wrap or cereal.

Wednesday

Pizza Hut sausage pizza, mushrooms, Romaine lettuce, orange and Rice Krispy treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, french toast sticks or cereal.

Thursday

Spaghetti, meatballs, Romaine lettuce, cucumber slices, garlic bread and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.

Friday

Cheddarwurst on bun, baked beans, french fries and orange fruit fluff. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cinnamon roll and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Prince of Peace

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Sausage and gravy on biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Breaded chicken sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Calzone, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Closed.

Tuesday

Cheeseburger on bun, baked beans, potato salad and chocolate cake.

Wednesday

Barbecue baked chicken, mashed potatoes, green peas, garlic french bread and pineapple angel food cake.

Thursday

Pulled pork on bun, baked beans, tossed salad and fruit.

Friday

Turkey and rice casserole, braised red cabbage, spinach salad and brownie.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

