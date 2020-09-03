Clinton Schools
Monday
No School.
Tuesday
Pork tenderloin on bun, corn, waffle fries and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop Tart.
Wednesday
Oven roasted chicken, spinach, green beans, sliced strawberries and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffins.
Thursday
Pepperoni pasta, wax beans, mixed vegetables, Golden Delicious apple and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Friday
Chicken nuggets, vegetarian beans, french fries, orange wedges and Elf Grahams. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.
Camanche Schools
Monday
No School.
Tuesday
Pepperoni bosco sticks, lettuce salad, baby carrots and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, Gogurt and cinnamon applesauce.
Wednesday
Chicken nuggets, french fries, sliced cucumbers, raisins and Goldfish crackers. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamini and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday
Garlic french bread cheese pizza, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and peaches.
Friday
Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, baby carrots and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, hard boiled eggs and applesauce.
Northeast Schools
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Chicken alfredo, peas, bosco breadstick and applesauce cups. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, grape filled crescent or cereal.
Wednesday
Pepperoni breadstick, marinara sauce, lettuce, pineapple and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.
Thursday
Ribette on bun, twister fries, steamed carrots and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.
Friday
Breaded pork tenderloin on bun, sweet potato bites, baked beans and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.
Prince of Peace
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Pork ribette, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips and fruit. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Chicken drummies, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. -peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Hamburger, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Closed.
Tuesday
Cherry almond wrap, Baked Lays, mango and pineapple mix.
Wednesday
Egg salad sandwich, carrots and celery with Ranch and grapes.
Thursday
Taco bake, refried beans and snickerdoodle cookie.
Friday
Frozen meal.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes. We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.
