Adv Auto Parts 178.30
Abbott Labs 104.70
ADM 87.23
Ameriprise 276.86
AutoZone, Inc. 2,197.06
Boeing 155.95
Bank of America 34.57
BP PLC ADR 30.67
ConAgra Foods 34.70
Caterpillar 180.86
Clorox 146.39
Chevron Texaco 155.11
Darling Int'l. 75.66
Deere & Co. 365.94
Dollar General 235.89
Walt Disney Co. 112.69
Ennis Business Forms 20.85
Eaton Corp. 141.27
Exelon 45.11
Fastenal 51.10
General Electric 73.58
Goodyear Tire 13.60
Harley Davidson 39.79
Hewlett Packard 13.29
IBM 127.71
International Paper 41.06
Illinois Tool Works 202.79
JP Morgan 55.34
Johnson & Johnson 164.07
Kohl's 29.61
Alliant Energy 63.11
McDonald's Corp. 258.42
Merck & Co. 86.87
Microsoft 258.09
Pepisco 173.25
Pfizer 46.13
Principal Financial 75.31
Proctor & Gamble 137.68
Prudential 95.78
Sherwin Williams 238.65
Target 170.79
Tyson Foods 73.88
Texas Instruments 165.82
Union Pacific 228.79
US Bancorp 45.91
US Cellular 28.10
Verizon 41.08
Williams. Co. 33.29
Wal-Mart 135.74
