“And, they’re off ...”
That common refrain has echoed off the backwaters of the Mississippi River for 37 years as dogs shot out of their boxes and leaned left, rounding the curves of Dubuque’s greyhound racing facility. May 15 marked the last day of racing in Dubuque and the end of an era.
Area residents turned out during the final days of racing to take in the atmosphere one last time. For many, it was steeped in nostalgia.
Forty years ago, when the Dubuque economy was struggling mightily and the city was experiencing the highest unemployment rate in the nation, a plan emerged that would bring hope, excitement, jobs and visitors to the community. Dubuque went to the dogs, as T-shirts back in the day said. Citizens voted to tax themselves, and some civic leaders even took out second mortgages, so this community could secure a license for pari-mutuel greyhound racing. ...
Thirty-seven years have brought enormous change to Dubuque, now a leading tourism destination with an economy that is growing and diversifying. That evolution was helped along by the can-do spirit and partnerships forged in the building of Dubuque Greyhound Park. As we mark the end of an era, we acknowledge that the time to end racing in Dubuque has come, but also that it was pari-mutuel greyhound racing that helped fuel Dubuque’s recovery.
Dubuque Telegraph-Herald
