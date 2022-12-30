With just one day remaining in 2022, it is time to reflect on some of our favorite moments from the year.
Over the next few pages there will be five of our favorite stories that we got to write this year. These are articles written by the previous sports editor, Carie Kuehn and myself, the current sports editor, Eric Schweizer.
These include state runs, an intense rivalry game as well as a local native who got his chance on a reality TV show.
Enough said, here are some of our favorite stories from 2022.
RICKERTSEN DEFENDS FIRST TITLE
By Carie Kuehn
Northeast senior Ellie Rickertsen started her quest for two titles on the right foot Friday, making the 100-meter hurdle finals with the top qualifying time and winning her second consecutive 400-meter hurdle title.
In what ended up being an incredibly close Class 2A race, Rickertsen came over the last hurdle neck and neck with Cascade’s Devin Simon. She edged her out in the last meters of the race, crossing the finish line first in 1:03.44. That was just 0.15 seconds ahead of Simon.
“I definitely saw her out of the corner of my eye,” Rickertsen said about coming over the final hurdle on the straight away. “It was just giving it all I got, calling on the Lord and his strength to finish it though because it takes a lot to finish through that last stretch. I’m just grateful and getting to represent the [River Valley Conference], that’s awesome for us.”
And then she let the emotions flow.
“As much as track is physical preparation, it’s huge mental preparation,” Rickertsen said. “It’s a mentality of optimism, positivity, encouragement and perseverance because it takes a lot. It’s definitely challenging at times.”
“Definitely finishing, you could see the emotion on my face. I haven’t been feeling the best, it’s great to see the promises of God continue to see through because I know first or last place, I’m still going to be proud and I’m still going to be loved.”
Rickertsen, the 2021 champion, takes home her first title of the 2022 meet. Earlier in the day, Rickertsen qualified for the 100-meter hurdle finals with the top qualifying time of 14.70.
“It feels good but it’s definitely something to take and put in the back of my head because nothing is guaranteed,” Rickertsen said. “I’m taking each race as it is. It will be exciting, I’m excited.”
RICKERTSEN SWEEPS HURDLES … AGAIN
Northeast senior became the sixth girl ever to sweep the hurdle titles for the second straight year when she won the 100-meter hurdles Saturday afternoon.
Rickertsen, a University of Iowa commit, clocked in at 14.44 even after not feeling well for her second state championship of 2022. She controlled the pace of the whole race before making her dive across the finish line to win the event once more as a Rebel.
“It’s awesome,” Rickertsen said. “I’m just so thankful I had the opportunity to do it For this team, for this school, for this community, for Coach [Pat] Healy. I’m just so grateful I had the chance to do that.”
Rickertsen came home with four medals from the weekend. The Rebels’ Sprint Medley placed early Saturday morning, running to a sixth place finish. Later that day, after capping her hurdle career, Rickertsen was a part of the 4x100 that placed fourth in Class 2A.
“I’m so proud of the Northeast program,” Rickertsen said. “Just the work that the coaches have put in to each and every athlete, each and every event. We all put in so much work whether it be handoffs, block starts or just team bonding and making sure we have that chemistry. They’ve put in the work, so it’s awesome to see us get to finals in the 4x100, and that we could bring a 4x400, and we could bring two high jumpers. We’ve just had so much success and I think it revolves around the positivity and the culture that [the coaches] have built and continue to build.”
