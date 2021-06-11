FULTON, Ill. — Fulton Police Chief Nick Neblung said that an increase in staffing levels and establishing committees to focus on community policing, staffing and facilities, technology and training are among his goals as Fulton's newest police chief.
After serving as the interim police chief for about five months, Neblung was officially appointed police chief by the city council May 24. The council approved Neblung's contract May 27.
Neblung takes over for Dave Bartels, who was the Fulton Police Chief for about three years.
Neblung joined the Fulton Police Department in 2017 and was promoted to sergeant in October 2019. It was a big jump to shift from patrol to investigations, Neblung said. Neblung views patrol as the backbone of any law enforcement agency, he said.
"It's the visual representation of your agency out on the road. Whether it be routine traffic stops or community contacts or community caretaking," Neblung said.
"Being visible to the public is the most important thing. And in my mind, I still want to do that. I still want to be part of that patrol function because it's quintessentially the biggest part of law enforcement."
In the short term, one of Neblung's focuses is to try to get the department's staffing levels back to where the patrol levels are appropriate, he said. The department is still behind on staffing due to budgetary issues, Neblung said.
Neblung is looking at different ways to move forward on staffing, he said. The department currently has six sworn officers, three less than the department's staffing level in May of 2020.
Neblung and the school resource officer position are both included in the six sworn officers, Neblung said. Neblung has permission to hire one more officer, he said.
In the next six months to one year, Neblung would like to develop four different subcommittees to focus on community policing, staffing and facilities, technology and training. The subcommittees would include a member of the Fulton Police Department, a member of the city council and two members of the community, Neblung said.
"I don't want my input to be like I say this and we move forward," Neblung said. "The patrol aspect is the backbone. Their opinions need to be brought forward to the table.
"Taking the opinions of some of our elected officials and those community members collaboratively bringing those four little subcommittees together to give their guidance so we can build our 10 year plan off of that information," said Neblung.
Overall, Neblung believes his past experience working in the Fulton Police Department is a benefit. He already has a finger on the pulse of the day to day operations and also on the community, he said.
The challenge is that he is now in charge of the same people he was equal to prior to the promotion.
Even before he was hired as the police chief, Neblung pushed for more interaction between the department and the community. Neblung would like to see more officers have a presence in the River Bend schools, he said.
"Officer Leitzen's a great [school resource officer] but there's no reason that our regular patrol guys can't stop into the schools and let these kids get an opportunity to know who they are," Neblung said.
"They know Officer Leitzen if they saw him out on the street or if they needed help but they don't know Officer Hamilton the same way they know him. So again it's working to continue to build those community relationships and move forward from there."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.