About our Women Lead Change series
For each Saturday in March, the Clinton Herald’s editorial team has chosen two women who contribute to their business and community to feature in the Herald’s Women Lead Change series. These women lead change and are a great example of how our community is moving forward with their leadership.
In today’s edition you’ll find features about MercyOne Foundation Executive Director Julie Dunn on page A1 and Iowa State Sen. Chris Cournoyer on page A2.
In the March 18 Herald, staff will feature Jenny Boysen, the president of Clinton National Bank, and Sherlyn Bartels, owner of Don’s Jewelry.
And in the March 25 edition, look for features on Sue Watkins of Temp Associates and Heather Evens, assistant director of Admissions and Outreach at Clinton Community College.
Additionally in March we will highlight business that are recognizing women in their organization who lead change; you will see them throughout the month in print and on digital and social media.
If you have someone you would like to recognize during our Women Lead Change event, login to clintonherald.com/contests to nominate.
Congratulations to all of our 2023 Women Lead Change participants, and thank you for your contributions,
