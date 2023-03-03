The Clinton Herald is proud to introduce this new editorial feature, starting today. For each Saturday in March, our editorial team has chosen two women who contribute to their business and community to feature in the Clinton Herald. These Women lead change and are a great example of how our community is moving forward with their leadership.
In today's edition you'll find features on Lou Ray, the owner of Déjà vu; and on page A2 today, Rita Hart, the Iowa Democratic Party chair.
Upcoming in the March 11 edition are MercyOne Foundation Director Julie Dunn, and Iowa Senator Chris Cournoyer, who serves as Assistant Majority Leader Chair -Technology Committee Chair - Educational Budget Chair -- State Government Member, Education, Natural Resources and Environment, Transportation and Ways and Means Committees
In the March 18 Herald, staff will feature Jenny Boysen, the president of Clinton National Bank; and Sherlyn Bartels, Owner of Don’s Jewelry.
And in the March 25 edition, look for features on Sue Watkins, of Temp Associates; and Heather Evens, Assistant Director of Admissions and Outreach at Clinton Community College.
Additionally in March we will highlight business that are recognizing women in their organization that lead change, you will see them throughout the month in print – digital and social media.
Congratulations and thank you for your contributions, to all of our 2023 Women Lead Change participants.
Ron Gutierrez, Publisher, Clinton Herald
