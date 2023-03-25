For each Saturday in March, the Clinton Herald’s editorial team has chosen two women who contribute to their business and community to feature in the Herald’s Women Lead Change series. These women are a great example of how our community is moving forward with their leadership.
In today’s edition you’ll find stories featuring Heather Evans on page A1 and Sue Watkins on page A2. Evans is Eastern Iowa Community Colleges' assistant director for Admissions and Community Outreach; Watkins is Temp Associates Clinton's branch manager. Additionally in March, we have been highlighting women who lead change in print and on our social media platforms.
Congratulations to all of our 2023 Women Lead Change participants, and thank you for your contributions.
