RAGBRAI began in 1973, the brainchild of Des Moines Register reporters John Karras and Donald Kahl, and is the oldest, largest and longest recreational touring bicycle ride in the world.
The seven-day bicycle tour is one of the largest tourism events in the country. A 2008 study by the University of Northern Iowa estimates RAGBRAI’s economic impact between $24 million to $25 million for the weeklong ride, according to RAGBRAI officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.