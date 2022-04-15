Volunteer Iowa and its partner agencies work with organizations and individuals on three main fronts. The first is to help agencies develop quality programs that use service as a strategy to fulfill their missions and address Iowa’s greatest areas of need. The second is to help engage Iowans in their communities by promoting service and expanding the volunteer base. Finally, the third area of work is to connect individuals with appropriate service opportunities by building the volunteer infrastructure. More information is available at volunteeriowa.org.
Owen W. Bailey, 96 of Fulton, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2022. In following Owen's wishes cremation rites will be accorded with graveside services held at a later date. Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
