April 21
• Derek D. Witt, of Delmar, was cited for failure to yield upon entering through highway and failure to provide proof of financial liability, accident. Witt was westbound on 190th Street coming to a stop sign at U.S. 61. Eric H. Hudson, of Galesville, Wisconsin, was southbound on U.S. 61. According to an accident report, Witt lost the braking system and his vehicle ran through the stop sign and into the path of Hudson’s vehicle. Witt’s vehicle spun into the stop sign at the intersection.
