DAVENPORT — The CVMA 39-4 Annual Patriot Ride is scheduled for July 18, rain or shine. Registration will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at Gunchies, 2905 Telegraph Road, Davenport. Cost is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. Breakfast will be available for an additional cost. Stops on the route include Bridgeside Links in Muscatine (lunch stop), a 15 minute memorial stop at Inland Cemetery in Bennett, Victory Lane in Clarence, Rack's Swinging Door in Wyoming and it will end at Buzzy's Tap in Welton which will feature a DJ, silent auction and 3 gun raffles. Kickstands are up at 11 a.m. and everyone is welcome. All proceeds from this event will help local veterans. For more information call or text (563) 219-6233.
