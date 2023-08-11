All women are invited to "After Five" dinner and program on Tuesday, Aug. 15th at 6:30pm, at Triple Play Banquet & Bowl, 1601 9th Ave., Fulton, IL. Cost of dinner is $14.00.
Linda Dykstra will present the Special Feature. She will tell of her "Blog for Amish Culture" in the country area of Fulton.
Inspirational Speaker will be Viki Scherer from Island Lake, IL. Her talk is entitled "You Can Plan the Future, But You Can't Predict it." She is an author, speaker, and teacher. Viki will share her journey of faith and her husband's battle with ALS.
Please phone reservations and cancellations to Carolene Sterenberg at 563 212 5528 or Ruth Huizenga at 309 659 2175 by Aug 13th.
