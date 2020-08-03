FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2020, file photo, Iowa's Luka Garza (55) dunks as Penn State's Myles Dread (2) looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Iowa City, Iowa. Big Ten player of the year Garza says he is withdrawing from the NBA draft and will return to Iowa for his senior season. Garza says his heart is in Iowa City and that it would have been hard to close the book on his college career without a last chapter. (AP Photo/Cliff Jette, File)