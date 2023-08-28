All Family Discount recognizes the importance of being part of a community as a small business and has recently extended its presence to Clinton.
Owned by Corey Hillman, All Family Discount has a location in Maquoketa, Iowa, which Hillman took over when the original store owner retired.
"We used to be customers of his and didn't want to see the store go away," Hillman said.
As of July, the business has expanded to two locations. All Family Discount inaugurated its Clinton branch at 508 Second St. in Iowa on July 22, 2023.
"It feels like community is important [in Clinton]," Hillman expressed. "We hope to grow our customers in the area and help people find great savings.”
The new Clinton store can be found on Facebook under "All Family Discount Store Clinton," and this is the preferred communication method. Operating hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The store prides itself on offering a wide variety of items at affordable prices, encompassing health and beauty products, toys, home goods, and more, all displayed on the shelves.
"We do our best to supply a great mix of different options and we support our items to make sure you’re getting what you pay for," Hillman affirmed.
All Family Discount is prepared for this new endeavor. They already cater to a diverse clientele at their Maquoketa location, drawing visitors from the Quad Cities and Dubuque area. They are enthusiastic about welcoming new customers to their Clinton location.
"I enjoy the people and giving people the feeling that they got treated fair and got a good deal," Hillman concluded.
