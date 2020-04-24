CLINTON — In December of 2018, the City Council approved changing out the mixers in the oxidation ditches at the Regional Water Reclamation Facility (RWRF). The City currently has new mixers in the two oxidation ditches the City is operating, with the third set to be completed in FYE2021. During the installation of the second set, Alliant Energy installed power meters to measure the difference in power usage from the old mixers to the new mixers. Energy savings from switching to the new mixers are projected at $40,000.00 per tank, per year (for a total of $80,000.00 per year) in savings for electric usage. In addition to energy savings, Alliant Energy will be awarding the City a Custom Rebate Incentive in the sum of $82,649.60.
