CLINTON — The American Countess will be docked in Clinton from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, with community members invited to come to the riverfront to view the boat and welcome passengers.
The American Countess is the newest boat in the American Queen fleet of river cruise vessels. It holds approximately 250 passengers and crew.
While in dock for their whistlestop in Clinton, passengers can take advantage of the cruise line-provided expedition known as a “Hop On, Hop Off Tour”, which highlights five area locations: The Sawmill Museum, de Immigrant Windmill, the Clinton County Historical Society Museum, the George Curtis Mansion, and the Clinton County Courthouse.
An additional premium tour takes passengers out of the area to the Deere Wyman House in Moline, Illinois, followed by a farm to table dinner at Cinnamon Ridge Farms in Donahue.
Clinton-based tour guides are coordinated by Kathy Klahn, who was instrumental in attracting the boats to Clinton’s shores from the beginning.
“Kathy’s enthusiasm and efforts have been vital to Clinton’s success in this endeavor,” said Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Leslie Webster.
Tour guides this year have included Jennifer Graf, Carrie Donaire, and Dave and Rita Sivright.
