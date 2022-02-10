Editor’s Note: Every Thursday this month, the Clinton Herald will publish stories about heart health in observance of February’s American Heart Month.
CLINTON — More than one in three women is living with some form of cardiovascular disease, according to the American Heart Association.
And for women, according to the AHA, heart disease is deadlier than most cancers combined: Heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths among women each year.
Heart disease also is top of mind at MercyOne Clinton Medical Center.
“Heart disease is the number one cause of death in both men and women in the U.S., but women often experience more atypical symptoms,” said MercyOne cardiologist, Dr. Qaiser Rasheed. “Women may not recognize their initial symptoms as an expression of heart disease and may think those symptoms like shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, palpitations, dizziness, upper back pressure or extreme fatigue are just because of the flu or acid reflux. Thus, they may delay seeking medical advice.”
While traditional risk factors for heart disease affect both men and women, there are other factors that can play a role in the development of disease in women. Heart disease risks include inactivity, poor eating habits, a family history of early heart disease, diabetes, smoking and high blood pressure.
“Women experiencing heart disease has a lot to do with their lifestyle,” said cardiology provider Mary Maddasion, DNP. “Your lifestyle in your 20s may not seem like a big deal, but it can catch up with you during the later years and develop high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes and other risk factors.”
There are several steps to take to keep your heart healthy, according to the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women program. They include:
• Be smarter about what you eat, pay more attention to food labels. Know your fats. Knowing which fats raise LDL cholesterol and which ones don’t is key to lowering your risk of heart disease.
• Cook for lower cholesterol. A heart-healthy eating plan can help you manage your blood cholesterol level.
• Become more physically active. A sedentary lifestyle lowers HDL cholesterol. Less HDL means there’s less good cholesterol to remove bad cholesterol from your arteries.
• Get moving. Physical activity is important. At least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise a week is enough to lower both cholesterol and high blood pressure.
• Quit smoking. Smoking and vaping lowers HDL cholesterol and when a person with unhealthy cholesterol levels also smokes, risk of coronary heart disease increases more than it otherwise would. Smoking also compounds the risk from other risk factors for heart disease, such as high blood pressure and diabetes. By quitting, smokers can lower their LDL cholesterol and increase their HDL cholesterol levels. It can also help protect their arteries. Nonsmokers should avoid exposure to secondhand smoke.
• Lose weight. Being overweight or obese tends to raise bad cholesterol and lower good cholesterol. But a weight loss of as little as 5% to 10% can help improve cholesterol numbers.
