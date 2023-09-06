CLINTON – “Heart of Healing” is the theme that world-wide Unity churches will focus on for their annual World Day of Prayer which will observed at Unity of Clinton, 562 Fifth Ave. South, on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. All denominations are welcome, participants can arrive and leave any time they choose.
A candle will be lit and a prayer will be said at the top of each hour, and a Reflection Question will be read. The remainder of the hour will be spent in quiet contemplation and meditation. The 2023 World Day of Prayer Affirmation is: I open my heart to healing in this moment.
Prayer requests will be available; all prayer requests will be confidential and prayed over daily by the Unity Center of Clinton Prayer Team, then sent to Silent Unity Prayer Team at Unity Headquarters, Unity Village, Kansas at the end of the month for an additional 30 days of prayer.
Sunday services at Unity of Clinton are at 10:45 a.m. followed by a light brunch and discussion or conversation in the Community Room.
