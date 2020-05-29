Five sports is a lot for anyone to juggle. Add in the fact that Easton Valley senior Nate Trenkamp is a standout senior and youth group leader and his schedule appears downright crazy.
But his success in every sports he does sets him apart from many and gives him an Athlete of the Year finalist spot for the first Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year (CHAPY) Awards.
Trenkamp participates in football, basketball, golf, track and baseball for the River Hawks.
On the 8-man football field, Trenkamp threw his way into the state history books throughout his career, surrounded by a stellar offense that kept his numbers rising.
Trenkamp surpassed big milestones this year on the River Hawks’ way to the state quarterfinals. He had 208 completions, the second most in the state, for 2914 total passing yards and 41 touchdowns. He also had 462 yards on the ground. He was a 2nd Team All-State selection and was chosen as a Clinton Herald Player of the Year finalist.
“Nate has been one of the most efficient QB in 8-man football state history,” head coach Tony Johnson said. “He’s 2nd all-time in yards and 3rd all-time in passing touchdowns.”
In basketball, Trenkamp shines with a roster full of talented guards. As a senior, he sacrificed scoring to take on a larger role at point guard and flourished in that position.
In that new position, he averaged over five assists per game, while keeping his turnovers to just 19 throughout the entire season. He had two steals per game defensively as well.
He still managed nearly 10 points a game as well, shooting nearly 40 percent from three-point range and 76 percent from the free throw line.
“Nate made a sacrifice for the team by moving to the point this season and giving up more scoring opportunities,” head coach Dan Beck said. “His leadership and willingness to sacrifice scoring for being our ‘quarterback’ on the floor were invaluable to the team.”
Although spring sports were cut this year, Trenkamp does plenty as the Iowa weather warms up. In 2019, he was a state track qualifier for the River Hawks. Trenkamp was an alternate for a qualifying Distance Medley Relay, and he anchored the Shuttle Hurdle Relay that clocked in with a time of 1:08.83 in Des Moines.
On the golf course, he helped the team in orange and gray despite running track at the same time. The River Hawks won the Tri-Rivers Conference last year.
Baseball is another sport where he takes on plenty of responsibility. The River Hawks hovered around .500 in 2019, and Trenkamp aided them in multiple ways. At the plate, he batted .243 and scored the second most for the River Hawks, crossing home plate 23 times.
He also was a go-to force on the mound. He ended with an ERA of 2.30 with 64 innings under his belt. Those 64 innings included 7 strikeouts.
Trenkamp joins Central DeWitt’s Tucker Kinney and Fulton’s Connor Barnett as finalists for the Male Athlete of the Year award. The CHAPY Awards will be announced virtually in their inaugural year, coming out in video format in mid-June. Winners will be contacted and presented a trophy in the coming weeks before the announcements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.