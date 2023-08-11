CAMANCHE – Austin Pruett spent his Thursday and Friday handing out 500 t-shirts at the Poor House Tap and Imperial Lanes Bowling Alley. That’s over 100 more than the previous year, and almost ten times what Pruett started with in 2018.
But that’s because what started as a fun get together has turned into one of Camanche’s largest yearly fundraisers. The sixth annual AP’s Bike Bash kicks off Saturday, August 12 with people taking to the streets – on bicycles.
This year the headcount of bike riders and attendees will most likely be above 200 throughout the day.
“It is a bar crawl, but it’s more than that,” Pruett said. Pruett also serves as Camanche’s mayor. “It’s a testament to the Camanche community.”
The bar crawl starts in a new place this year. The Bike Bash will start at Imperial Lanes Bowling Alley. While this was a logistic-oriented plan, it also works out well to support brand new owners Charlie and Joni Bigwood.
“I love that it’s beneficial for them in their first year of business,” Pruett said. “They bought the bowling alley in the slow season and I think this will make a big impact after this summer. One of the best parts of this is the support we can give to local businesses as we do the crawl.”
After Imperial Lanes, the group of bikers will head to the Poor House Tap, over to Bonnie’s Scenic Tavern in Clinton, back to Camanche to hit Clyde’s, Hyde’s Inn, and then finish at Imperial Lanes. Festivities begin around 12 p.m. Saturday, with the bicyclists departing at 1 p.m.
There are also 50/50 raffles and silent auction items for bidding. The group plans to spend about an hour at each spot. There is also live music at 11 p.m. from Clinton’s Molly Shannon.
The entire day is about fun, yes. But it’s also raising money for a local cause.
“That’s why I do it,” Pruett said. “I understand it is a bar crawl, and at the end of the day, we’re there to have fun. But we have good group of people to have fun and raise money for a great charity.”
This year, the money is going to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. The donation will be made in the name of Elyna Clements. Clements, a fifth grader at Camanche, has gone through a number of medical issues, including a brain tumor. A 15-day hospital stay in Iowa City featured the removal of the tumor, but also caused blindness in her right eye. Clements makes frequent trips to Iowa City for follow up care and testing.
“I try to raise money every year for local people,” Pruett said. “I think Camanche is a close community. Everybody knows everybody. It’s nice out help out one another.”
A few hours of beers and food a local restaurants, bike riding, socializing and fun all results in a big announcement at the end of the night. After the 50/50 and the silent auction are done, those helping Pruett out begin tallying.
Then. Pruett is able to share the total amount raised with the entire bike ride. It never fails to be an emotional moment.
“My favorite part is at the end of the day, when silent auctions, the 50/50 are all done, and we get a final count on amount raised,” Pruett said. “We get to let everyone know how much money we’ve raised. It’s pretty emotional, and I’m known to cry when it happens.”
That total has risen every year the ride has been hosted. It’s a small town doing big things, and having fun while doing it.
